Mobile Veterans Center rolls into Jackson





JACKSON, Tenn. — “It’s about veterans helping veterans,” Frederick Smith, the Mobile Vet Center technician, said.

The Mobile Vet Center, which provides resources for veterans, is touring all of the University of Tennessee Martin centers in West Tennessee.

They made a stop Tuesday at the Jackson center, now located on Jackson State Community College’s campus.

“They offer services dealing with behavioral and emotional issues that a veteran may be suffering from,” Kayce Beam, director of UT Martin’s Jackson Center, said.

Jackson State also has a large veteran student population and is always looking for ways to help their students.

“We’re here to give support to our students any way we can,” JSCC spokesman John McCommon said. “And this event is one way we can do that.”

The center helps veterans find benefits and get enrolled in the VA medical system.

Frederick Smith is a veteran and says having a mobile center has helped in many ways.

“There’s people in rural areas that can’t go see service reps or go to the main VA hospital. So we bring the service to them,” Smith said.

But their biggest concern is making sure veterans know they have someone to talk to.

“Our concern is to talk to the veteran about PTSD and about readjustment counseling services,” Smith said. “We lost about 20 veterans a day, and that’s just way too many for us to lose.”

If you’re a veteran, the Mobile Vet Center has a confidential hotline you or any family member can call to talk about experiences or anything you’re struggling with. That number is 1-877-927-8381.