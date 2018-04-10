Mugshots : Madison County : 4/09/18 – 4/10/18

1/5 Shanna Ferguson Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/5 Michael Senter Failure to appear

3/5 Antwan Woodruff Violation of probation

4/5 April Martin DUI, violation of implied consent law



5/5 Jabari McClam Violation of probation









The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/09/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/10/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.