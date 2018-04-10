Third graders discuss school funding with Madison Co. commissioners





JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students met with Madison County commissioners Tuesday after sending a letter voicing concerns about school funding.

“I asked where are you going to get the money and how are you going to get it,” Tadaysia Boyd, 8, said.

Third graders at Alexander Elementary School questioned Madison County commissioners Tuesday about the decision to borrow $40 million, setting aside $30 million for a jail expansion and $10 million for schools.

Boyd said her school needs repairs.

“The paint, better technology, and new desks, and more chairs, better chairs,” she said.

Students penned a letter voicing their concerns.

Commissioners Gerry Neese, Jason Compton and Jay Bush wanted to respond in person.

“Most kids don’t know what’s going on in our community, and I think it’s very impressive that this group cared enough to send us a letter,” Bush said.

Commissioners explained to students why they say they have to address overcrowding at the jail.

“If we don’t do something and have a plan of action, the state could come in and do what they wanted to do with us and basically hand us the bill,” Compton said. “And then we’re going to be stuck paying that bill when we think we could have done things more efficiently and for less money.”

Bush said they are not sure how much the jail will cost, so how that $40 million is spent could change.

“The school system requested $8 million for capital projects that could be done this year,” Bush said. “Work can only be done during the summer time, so that was the reason that $10 million was set aside for the schools from the $40 million that was borrowed.”

Commissioners said they plan to spend more than $10 million on the school system.

“This is really just a starting point,” Compton said.

Boyd said she got good information from commissioners.

“I feel better and not confused anymore,” she said.

Commissioners also told the class the county already spends about $9,600 per student per year.

Multiple commissioners have said the county will spend more money on schools than on the jail expansion over time.