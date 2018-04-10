WRAP partners with Bolivar-Hardeman Co. Library for ‘Start by Believing’ campaign





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, better known as WRAP, partnered Tuesday with the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library to help spread awareness for sexual assault victims.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and WRAP is traveling across West Tennessee to promote their “Start by Believing” campaign.

Since the event has begun, hundreds of people have signed up for their campaign.

The field advocate for WRAP for Hardeman County spoke about what the event is all about.

“Raise awareness for what it means to ‘Start by Believing’ and how to have hard conversations with sexual assault survivors that start at a place of ‘I believe you, I support you, I am here for you,’ as opposed to starting with questions and doubt and that sort of thing,” WRAP Field Advocate Caleb Vivio said.

Vivio says they are also thankful for the community response to their message across 19 counties.