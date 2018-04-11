2 in custody, 1 on the run after Gibson Co. shooting





GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people are in custody in connection with a Tuesday afternoon shooting. A third suspect is still on the run, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Paul Thomas confirmed two people, Jaycent Cox and Marico Echols, are in custody at the Gibson County Correctional Complex. Thomas said Tuesday that Cox, 22, of Humboldt, turned himself in to the Humboldt Police Department Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies are still searching for a third man, identified as Braxton Hill. He is described as a black male, 5-feet 11-inches tall, 150 pounds, with long hair.

Hill is wanted on warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hill should be considered armed and dangerous.

Echols, 24, was shot in the arm at his apartment in the 200 block of Highway 79 South, near Gibson. In a news release Wednesday, Thomas said Echols is expected to be charged with possession of schedule VI narcotics with intent to sell and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The release says Echols is currently on probation in Mississippi and admitted to being a member of the Bloods street gang.

Investigators determined Echols was attempting to sell an AR-15 style weapon to Cox and Hill, 23, of Humboldt. The release says that during the sale, Cox and Hill robbed Echols, taking the AR-15 style gun and a Glock handgun.

Echols was shot in the arm during the struggle. Investigators say they also found a felony amount of marijuana in Echols’ apartment.

The AR-15 weapon has been recovered. Cox and Hill were previously released from custody on charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony unrelated to Tuesday’s shooting.

Cox is expected to be charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm after a conviction for domestic violence.

Both are expected to have hearings in Gibson County General Sessions Court on April 12.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-855-1121 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477). All calls can remain anonymous.