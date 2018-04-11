Anthony “Tony” Dwayne McMinn, Jr.





Anthony “Tony” Dwayne McMinn, Jr., age 21, is in the care of Medina Funeral Home where a Funeral Service will take place 2pm Thursday, April 12, 2018 with a burial following at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10-2pm prior to the service.

Tony was born April 12, 1996 in Jackson, TN and departed this life April 7, 2018 at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph Wayne & Vera Mai James; aunt, Terina Little; and uncle, Timmy Little.

His family says he was the nicest person you could ever meet. He was always kind to everyone he came into contact with. Being a Lead Man at UGN in Jackson, TN was a huge accomplishment considering his age. He was an extremely hard worker that did everything in his power to provide for his son. Tony will be missed greatly but his family knows he is in a better place now.

He is survived by his precious son, Zamer Aaron McMinn; loving parents, Anthony Dwayne McMinn, Sr. & Valerie JoAnne McMinn; sisters, Emily Anne (Caleb) Hendricks, Rachel Claire McMinn, & Sheridan Mai McMinn; niece, Jubilee; nephew, Emerson; paternal grandparents, Joseph Glenn McMinn, Sr. & Mary Louise McMinn; several aunts and uncles; and girlfriend, Alisha Tidwell.