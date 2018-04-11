D.A.R. donates American flags to local school





JACKSON, Tenn.– Wednesday, the Jackson-Madison County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution donated flags to a local high school.

The flags donated to Liberty Tech Magnet High School will replace classroom flags that were damaged, dry, rotting or missing.

“Our three areas of focus nationally are historic preservation, patriotism and education. We hit two of those with the flag donation,” said Beth Bates with D.A.R.

Liberty Tech High School requested 75 flags last year. Jackson-Madison Chapter donated 25 flags to the school then which is now 25 more away from their goal.