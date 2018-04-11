Jackson-Madison Co. NAACP Branch kicks off biggest fundraiser of year





JACKSON, Tenn. — Meatloaf and mashed potatoes weren’t the only special things cooking inside the Bakers Rack Wednesday morning.

“This is the beginning of our Freedom Fund Banquet,” Jackson-Madison County NAACP Branch President Marshall Brooks said. “We come here to introduce ourselves and the purpose for what we’ll be doing.”

This will be the 55th year for the NAACP’s Freedom Fund Banquet.

Martha Robinson, chairperson of the Freedom Fund Banquet, says this year’s theme is a perfect description of the organization.

“Our theme is ‘Steadfast and Immovable’ because that’s essentially what the NAACP has been,” Robinson said.

This is the Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP’s biggest fundraiser of the year. They hope to raise $30,000 to $50,000 this year.

NAACP members say the organization has been around for 109 years, and they hope with events like these it’ll be around for another 109 years.

“We have a good purpose, what we need to do,” Brooks said. “It’s not a waste of your money, it’s not a waste of your time, and they can see the results of what the NAACP is doing.”

The keynote speaker is Dr. Logan Hampton, the president of Lane College.

To get your tickets for the banquet, call 731-927-7004.