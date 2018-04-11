Jackson member of Gangster Disciples pleads guilty to conspiracy, gun charges





MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A member of the Gangster Disciples from Jackson pleaded guilty to conspiracy and weapons charges.

Tommy Champion Jr., 29, known as “Duct Tape,” pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Memphis, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

Champion held the rank of chief of security for the Gangster Disciples in Jackson, according to the release.

As part of his plea agreement, Champion pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in racketeering and using or carrying a firearm during or in relation to a crime of violence.

Court documents say Champion was one of several members of the Gangster Disciples accused of attempted murder and drug violations.

The plea agreement says Champion could serve up to 30 years in custody, which would be served at the same time as a sentence Champion is currently serving in a Madison County case.

Champion was one of 16 members of the Gangster Disciples indicted in May 2016. Eight of those indicted are from Jackson.

Champion is one of several members, including Governor of Governors Byron Purdy, to plead guilty in the case.

Champion’s sentencing is scheduled for July 6.