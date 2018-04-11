Jackson police investigating multi-vehicle crash in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are still investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday evening on a busy north Jackson street.

Officers on the scene said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m near the intersection of North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Road.

Witnesses on the scene told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News a car appeared to be speeding down North Highland and weaved into the middle lane, lost control and slammed into a several cars. However, Jackson police have not yet confirmed what may have led to the crash.

Officers on the scene said at least two people were transported to area hospitals and their conditions were not immediately known. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“Pretty shook up, there was a lot of people hurt and a lot of people going to the hospital, I’m just on of the lucky ones,” said Leslie Mills, who was in the crash.

