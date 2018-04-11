Jefferson Award: Glorious Damron





Every month WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will honor a community member with the Jefferson Award.

The National Jefferson Awards foundation in partnership with Leaders Credit Union honors local people who impact others in a positive way. Honorees can range from elementary school students to senior citizens.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked members of the community to nominate everyday heroes who strive to make the world a better place.

This April, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and the community are honoring Glorious Damron. She says her father inspired her to do something very special after a frightening moment in her life.

Damron has been delivering care and share baskets for nearly 30 years to needy children and cancer patients in west Tennessee.

“You would be surprised at how happy people are to get some fruit and a little basket,” says Damron.

She says she was inspired by her father who was once a cancer patient who always lent a helping hand.

“In 2013, my father passed away,” she cries.

She gets help from her sisters at Great Evangelical Church. They are not only by her side to deliver baskets, they were by her side when she suffered from a stroke in 2012.

“I still have blockage in my head from stroke,” said Damron.

“They saw her story and she had a stroke and still able to do this. There people that have able-bodies that won’t do this. She believes if there a need, then go and do something about it,” said Ezella Robinson, Damron’s younger sister.

And that’s why Glorious is April’s honoree for the Jefferson Award, a nationwide award that honors local people who make a positive impact in the community through public service.

“Thank you. We’re here to serve God and love people,” says Damron.

And loving people is what she continues to do, just like her parents did.

“You can always say you love somebody but to show love, they showed love. That’s what we want want to do. We want to show love. We care about you and that is the best way we know how,” said Damron.

Damron says she hopes to someday have an activity center to teach children life skills and a food pantry and clothes closet for disadvantaged children.