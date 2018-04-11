Locals share thoughts on 7-day liquor sales bill





JACKSON, Tenn. — There are five states surrounding Tennessee that sell alcohol on Sunday, and after Tuesday, Tennessee might join the list.

After a bill passed with 55 to 35 votes in the Tennessee House of Representatives and passed Tuesday morning 17-11 in the Senate, Tennesseans could soon see a change in liquor laws.

“We have heard from consumers who say this is an outdated law, and we have also heard from small business owners from across the state that say they want the option to be open on Sunday,” said Alexia Poe with the Distilled Spirits Council, who is fighting for liquor stores to be open seven days a week.

The bill also allows retail food stores to sell wine seven days a week beginning in January 2019 and alcohol to be sold on holidays.

“I voted against it,” Rep. Jimmy Eldridge said. “I voted no, and the reason I voted no is because I talked to a lot of small business owners in our area, and they were totally against it.”

Eldrige says he voted no because consumers have six other days to buy and stock up.

“We are in the Bible Belt, and I’m not opposed to anyone having a glass of wine or a drink, but why do we have to have it on Sunday? Why can’t we have a special day where you can’t buy hard liquor?” Eldridge said.

He says he wished the decision would have been in the hands of the voters.

“I think it’s a matter of free market, and why should the government tell a business when they can and can’t be open?” Poe said.

“I think we all started out against it as far as liquor stores go,” Bobby Long said.

Long says he talked with other liquor store owners and they aren’t for the change. In fact, he says most owners say they will not open Sundays regardless of the bill.

“I think any revenue it could bring in would be equaled out with labor and utilities and those type of things on Sundays,” Long said.

He says things are fine the way they are.

“We do great six days a week and are happy with six days a week,” Long said.

The bill now heads to Gov. Bill Haslam’s desk for his approval where he says he will sign it into law.