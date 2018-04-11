Mugshots : Madison County : 4/10/18 – 4/11/18 April 11, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/8Jason Lee Ray Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Crystal Thompson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Erica Simmons Failure to comply, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Octaveious Polk Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Thomas Reed Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Virgil James Doss Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Wesley Glidewell Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Zannie Pearson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/10/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/11/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore