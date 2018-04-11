Mugshots : Madison County : 4/10/18 – 4/11/18

1/8 Jason Lee Ray Violation of community corrections

2/8 Crystal Thompson Simple domestic assault

3/8 Erica Simmons Failure to comply, violation of probation

4/8 Octaveious Polk Criminal trespass



5/8 Thomas Reed Public intoxication

6/8 Virgil James Doss Violation of probation

7/8 Wesley Glidewell Violation of community corrections

8/8 Zannie Pearson Driving on revoked/suspended license















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/10/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/11/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.