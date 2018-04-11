Sen. Corker applauds Pres. Trump’s signing of new law to fight sex trafficking

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–U.S. Senator Bob Corker applauded President Trump for signing the “Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017” into law.

Corker said the legislation will target online sex trafficking by providing victims the opportunity to seek justice against websites, such as backpage.com, that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking and allowing law enforcement officials to take action against these websites.

Corker was an original co-sponsor of the Senate version of the legislation, the “Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act”.

Local law enforcement agents also applaud the new law.

“The people that are committing these crimes and the children that are being hurt and all we’ve got to be aggressive and do that because when that happens to them then they suffer and then they’re put on the street,” said Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

Sheriff Mehr said there will always be online sex trafficking from third parties from other countries but this law will help stop those in the United States.