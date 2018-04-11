Strong Winds Possible Tonight & Tomorrow





Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Wednesday

Thin clouds overhead may keep most of West Tennessee from reaching the 70s today but we’ve been pretty close with temperatures in the upper 60s this afternoon. Winds from the south will keep a frost from forming tonight but those winds could be strong at times, especially in northwest Tennessee where gusts could be close to 30 miles per hour at times.

TONIGHT

Southerly winds will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 50s at the coolest point of the night. In fact, winds could be gusting between 20 and 30 mph overnight, but it’ll be dry.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast tomorrow but with what will ultimately be windy conditions. Winds may gust between 30 and 40 mph with high temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. A cold front will close out the week, but the timing of its arrival is still uncertain. At this point, it looks like the majority of rain showers and thunderstorms will take place on Saturday, with some rain on Friday night too. If the cold front moves through slowly on Saturday, we could end up with significant rainfall as one model is showing a potential for 2-4″ of rain falling on Saturday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

