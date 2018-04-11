TCA’s Savannah Lee will head to University of Montevallo next year





JACKSON, Tenn. — Trinity Christian Academy’s Savannah Lee signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Montevallo in Alabama next year.

Lee leaves behind a decorated career at TCA, setting a school record in rebounds with 1,012 and 1,700 points scored in her career, which would rank her second in TCA history for both girls and boys. But while those statistics are great, Lee hopes to have the same impact at the next level.

“Definitely want to do the same thing that I did here at Trinity and strive for over a thousand points and a thousand rebounds, but more importantly than that, I want to take my team to the national tournament and anything I can,” Lee said. “I just want us to win. I want us to be as good as we can be.”

When Lee steps on campus next year, she’ll be leaving a lot behind in Jackson, including her younger sister, Macey Lee, who she shared the court with this past season.

“It’s going to be kind of hard,” Savannah said. “I have four younger siblings, not just her, but I know that I really enjoyed playing with her this year, so it’s going to be kind of not the same, not getting to start with her and everything, but I’m definitely going to keep connection and try and come back as much as I can.”

Macey and her family will get a chance to see Savannah play in Jackson when she returns once a year to take on Union University, which is also in the Gulf South Conference.