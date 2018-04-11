What’s New Wednesday: Nana’s Unique Children’s Boutique





The owner of this new spot started her business online and if you have a newborn baby or toddler, or grandchildren, this place is for you!

“Hi! Welcome to Nana’s!” says Lauquenta Shaw, owner of Nana’s Unique Children’s Boutique in Jackson, as she greets guests at the front door.

Once you walk into Nana’s Unique Children’s Boutique in Jackson, you feel at home.

Shaw says she quit her factory job to do something shes more passionate about.

“I just stepped out the box and walked out on faith,” says Shaw.

She says she opened the boutique to be closer to her family, especially her grandchildren.

“My grandkids call me ‘Nana’ so that’s how we came up with the name ‘Nana’s,'” said Shaw.

Nana’s Unique Children’s Boutique has adorable baby boy and girl shirts, pants, shoes and dresses.

“Very cool and comfortable dresses for little girls,” said Shaw. “Plus, we have affordable prices. My best seller is the walking shoes and the little boutique ruffle capri pants sets.”

And you better believe Nana has the best dressed grandchildren in town.

“Oh they love it, they love it,” Shaw laugh.s

Nana’s Unique Children’s Boutique is located at 865 Vann Drive Suite B in Jackson.