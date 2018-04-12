Community members recognize donors & recipients during National Donate Life Month





JACKSON, Tenn. — April is National Donate Life Month, and Thursday members of the community recognized organ and tissue donors and recipients.

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital raised a flag in honor of recipients and donors who gave them a second chance at life.

The group also released balloons during the event.

The donation flag will fly outside the hospital for the entire month of April.

Tennessee Donor Services say, as of last year, only 37 percent of Tennesseans are registered donors, with thousands in need of transplants.

“Currently there are over 114,000 people waiting for a transplant and over 3,000 in the state of Tennessee, so that could be your neighbor, could be someone you sit next to in church, someone you might know, that could be waiting for that transplant,” Sharon Pakis, public relations manager, said.