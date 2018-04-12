Courthouse turns blue for Child Abuse Prevention Month





McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Courthouse might look normal in the daylight, but every night in April it’s turning blue.

“We began this probably about two years ago,” McNairy County Mayor Ronnie Brooks said.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Carl Perkins Center teams up with the courthouse to make this possible.

“They do that at nighttime just so you can drive through McNairy County and see that the courthouse is lit up in blue, and that’s another reminder of what this month is about,” Callie Allison, director of the McNairy County Carl Perkins Center, said.

But the courthouse isn’t the only thing bringing attention to child abuse prevention.

“The blue bows are to raise awareness for child abuse prevention, just for the community to see something on the doors and just a reminder of what they actually stand for,” Allison said.

Businesses all along Mulberry Avenue are helping spread awareness about the month.

April isn’t the only time they light the courthouse.

“We do it for the angels in October. We do pink for breast cancer awareness,” Mayor Brooks said.

They are working to be able to turn the building red for American Heart Month.