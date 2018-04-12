Flash Flooding Possible on Saturday





Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday

Winds gusted up to 35 miles per hour just after noon in Jackson today, and a Wind Advisory remains in effect for the western-most counties in West Tennessee until 7 p.m. tonight where winds could gust over 40 miles per hour.



In addition to the windy weather, it’s been warm with highs near 80°F across West Tennessee. There’s still more warm weather ahead but it’ll soon become wet too with showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday, especially during the morning.

TONIGHT

Warm and windy weather will continue for West Tennessee overnight under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Temperatures may only drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s at the coolest point of the night.

It’ll be another “hot” and windy day tomorrow with highs once again near 80°F! West Tennessee will remain dry on Friday, but rain is expected to return Friday night into Saturday morning with a chance for thunderstorms. Rain will become especially likely after midnight Friday and carry over into Saturday morning when a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect for most of West Tennessee (Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, and Tipton counties) from 1 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Some thunderstorms could become strong or even severe on Saturday so watch WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com