Teens charged in shooting death of Bolivar HS student to be tried as adults





BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Two teenagers charged with killing a Bolivar High School student during an attempted robbery at a restaurant faced a judge Thursday.

Lavonte Douglas and Javone Blakemore, both 17 years old, will be tried as adults if they are indicted.

Both faced a judge Thursday in Bolivar. They are each charged with first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

The attorney representing the third suspect in the case, 18-year-old John Gray, also briefly appeared in court Thursday.

