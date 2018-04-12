Local high schools prepare students for workforce





JACKSON, Tenn. — One local high school is preparing students to enter the workforce after graduation.

North Side High School students learn skills such as welding. Teachers say college is not for everyone, hoping to show students there are many well-paying jobs available with certifications or technical school training.

One student shares his experience.

“It’s always good to have a backup plan,” Garrett Wilson said. “At first I was planning on doing Marine Corps, but after I came here, welding has really piqued my interest.”

School leaders say the welding class has grown significantly over the past few years.