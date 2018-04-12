Martin police investigate break-in at tractor dealership





MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police are investigating a break-in at a business Tuesday night.

According to a news release, Martin police responded to a security alarm around 10:15 p.m. at Tennessee Tractor on U.S. 45. When officers arrived, they found that the exterior glass had been broken and someone had entered the store, the release says.

No one was at the business when officers arrived. A manager came to the store and told police that several Stihl-brand power tools had been taken, the release says.

The total value of the missing merchandise is estimated at $3,216, according to the release.

Police say surveillance video shows a full-size, dark-colored pickup truck involved in the break-in.

Martin Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Martin police at 731-587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.