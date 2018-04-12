Mugshots : Madison County : 4/11/18 – 4/12/18

1/22 Alexander Thomaszewicz DUI, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, aggravated assault

2/22 Takieshia Cole Failure to appear

3/22 Braxton Watkins Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/22 Shayla Lipham Vandalism



5/22 Brejun Savage Failure to appear

6/22 Carlos Bufford Aggravated domestic assault

7/22 Christopher Fitzgerald Failure to appear

8/22 David Valentine Violation of community corrections



9/22 De Antonio Turner Failure to appear, violation of probation

10/22 Devin Jones Failure to comply

11/22 Misty Vaughn Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/22 Eric Brooks Violation of community corrections



13/22 Franklin Yelverton Violation of community corrections

14/22 Hope Rogers Violation of probation

15/22 Jack Green Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/22 Jennifer Vaughn Schedule II drug violations



17/22 Jessie Rodgers Violation of probation

18/22 Kendrick McMullin Assault, criminal trespass

19/22 Lamarlow Martin Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation, failure to appear

20/22 Mason Sanders Violation of community corrections



21/22 Maurice Alexander Failure to appear

22/22 Wyonna Brown Failure to appear













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/11/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/12/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.