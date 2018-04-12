Police investigating after report of shooting in west Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating an early evening shooting.

Investigators told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News it happened around 7, Thursday night on Greenfield Drive in west Jackson.

One person was injured with what officers believe are non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators also said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400.