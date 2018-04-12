School board members discuss budget during monthly meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson-Madison County School Board members met Thursday evening for their monthly meeting.

A number of topics were on the agenda, including the April budget. Superintendent Eric Jones said over the next few weeks, he hopes to review and minimize what he says are excessive expenditures. He also said introducing new programs to students that will help bring them experience and opportunity.

“Just really recapping where we are as a district and talking about some initiatives that we got a little bit of more information on in terms of work force development, in terms of some of the successes over the last few months in regards to our observations in classrooms,” said Dr. Jones.

Superintendent Jones said programs such as Local Options and Opportunities or “Loop” will allow students to be exposed to local businesses and what they have to offer.

He also said Friday is Advanced Manufacturing Day in the district, where local industries will present themselves to students.