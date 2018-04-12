Special agent warns parents of apps kids may be using





JACKSON, Tenn. — Many adults admit to not being technologically savvy, which is okay, until it prevents them from being aware of what their children may be up to. Officials say it often happens with one particular piece of equipment they are most likely glued to; their cell phone.

“What is out there with the internet and what our children are potentially exposed to, it’s a scary thought,” said event organizer, Dale Thomas.

Thomas says once he heard Special Agent Jonathan Hendrix speak about “Project iGuardian,” he knew it was something all parents should know.

“I thought I pretty well was tech-savvy and knew things that were out there,” Thomas said, “totally in the dark about some of these things.”

Hendrix is a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations. He highlights a variety of cell phone applications he says could be putting your child in danger.

“I don’t really see any purpose other than exploiting children and providing opportunities and avenues for exploiting children,” said Thomas.

Some programs allow children to live video chat and send pictures to strangers. This list includes common social media programs such as Instagram and Snapchat, to less well known apps such as Burn Note and PhotoSwap.

“It’s just a dangerous world,” Thomas said, “and that device opens you up to the world.”

Investigators say many children do not have the experience to know how detrimental posting a compromising picture over the internet can be.

“Technology changes everyday, and once we finally get a grasp on one app, there are 5 different ones that are doing the same thing,” said Investigator T.J. King of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

They say even though arrests are being made everyday, it takes education and awareness to stop this from happening to someone you love.

“But the internet is so vast and there are so many out there that, unfortunately, we just don’t have the manpower or the time to deal with each and every one of them,” Inv. King said.

Investigators said in many cases these interactions start out innocent and then lead to possible exploitation. They say the best policy to enforce to kids is, don’t talk to people you don’t know online.

A list of the cell phone applications discussed in Thursday night’s event included:

Instagram

Snapchat

Tumblr

Musical.ly

Kik Messenger

Periscope

Line

Yik Yak

WhatsApp

Omegle

Tinder

YouNow

Yellow

After School

Burn Note

Groupme

Meet Me

PhotoSwap

Whisper

Down

Ask.fm

Sarahah