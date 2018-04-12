Sunny, Breezy And Warm Today!





Weather Update:

It will finally feel like Spring here in West Tennessee today as temperatures quickly rise through the 60s and 70s to a high temperature around 80 this afternoon. The only other real weather feature will be the winds which will pick up to around 15-20 mph with gust over 30 a times, especially to the west of Jackson. A wind Advisory will go into effect at 11:00 AM for the Mississippi River counties for stronger gusts. Ill be back later this morning with an updated forecast on ABC 7 at 11:30 AM and on CBS 7 at Noon.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com