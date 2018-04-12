Juveniles charged in shooting death of Bolivar HS student to be tried as adults





BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Two juveniles charged with killing a teenager during an attempted robbery at a Bolivar restaurant faced a judge Thursday.

Lavonte Douglas and Javone Blakemore, both 17 years old, will be tried as adults if they are indicted.

Both faced a judge Thursday in Bolivar. They are each charged with first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

They are accused of killing 19-year-old Michael Ruiz at El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant in March during an attempted robbery, according to investigators.

Blakemore waived his right to a transfer hearing, which sends his case to the Hardeman County grand jury where he will be considered an adult.

The judge ruled Douglas will also be considered an adult after his transfer hearing.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Mallory Cooke was in the courtroom for both appearances.

During Douglas’ hearing, the district attorney showed surveillance video of the shooting. That surveillance video shows Ruiz being shot and collapsing.

A Hardeman County deputy testified that Blakemore told investigators he and Douglas went in the restaurant when they heard a shot from behind them.

Blakemore and Douglas are currently held without bond.

The attorney representing the third suspect in the case, 18-year-old John Gray, also briefly appeared in court Thursday.

Gray’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23.

The attorneys for all three suspects declined to comment on camera.