UPDATE: Driver charged with DUI, vehicular assault after multi-vehicle crash





JACKSON, Tenn. — A man police say was behind the wheel during a multi-vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital now faces charges in the wreck.

Alexander Thomaszewicz, 36, faces numerous charges including DUI and aggravated vehicular assault, according to court documents.

Thomaszewicz was involved in the pileup crash that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Highland Avenue at the intersection with Ridgecrest Road, according to police.

Witnesses told police Thomaszewicz was driving northbound at more than 60 mph and passing other northbound traffic.

Thomaszewicz struck an SUV at the intersection and then hit five more vehicles before coming to a stop, according to an affidavit.

Thomaszewicz “had extremely constricted pupils and was unable to comprehend what officers were saying,” according to the affidavit.

Police suspect Thomaszewicz of being under the influence of an opioid narcotic, according to court documents.

Thomaszewicz is charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and several counts of aggravated vehicular assault.