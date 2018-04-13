1 injured in Martin motorcycle crash





MARTIN, Tenn. — A man was airlifted Friday after a motorcycle crash in Martin, according to police.

According to a news release, Martin police responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of Main Street and Travis Road.

Police say a man was traveling west on Main Street on a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he attempted to turn left on Travis Road.

A 2001 silver Daewoo sedan hit the motorcyclist as he was turning.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash. The man on the motorcycle was taken to a hospital by helicopter for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

There were no passengers involved in the crash.