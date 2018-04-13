50th Annual UT Martin Rodeo kicks off





MARTIN, Tenn.–The 50th Annual University of Tennessee at Martin spring college rodeo kicked off Friday night.

The competition was held in the Ned Ray McWherter Agriculture Complex. The rodeo became a collegiate sport at UT Martin in 1968. Cowboy Skip Emmett was UT Martin’s first national champion in 1975.

“We are a college amateur rodeo but we have been wrote up in every professional rodeo magazine horse publication and all as the ‘Best East of the Mississippi,'” said Nelson Davis, UTM Rodeo Team Trainer.

General admission adult tickets are $12 for Saturday night. Child and student tickets are $7. Weekend passes are $20.