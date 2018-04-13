Big crowd turns out for March of Dimes ‘Breakfast for Babies’





JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s more than a hot breakfast and freshly brewed coffee. Dozens gathered Friday in downtown Jackson to eat with a purpose.

“This is the 11th year for Breakfast for Babies, and it’s held at the Baker’s Rack. We are just so excited so many people are already here this morning,” organizer Sarah Estes said.

Those gathered were served by West Tennessee celebrities ranging from presidents of colleges to some of WBBJ’s very own.

“There’s a high percent of premature births in Tennessee and in the United States. March of Dimes is helping out by, number one, doing the research on why it’s happening and, number two, educating,” Leonie Hefley said.

Hefley is the vice president at Commercial Bank and Trust who partners with the organization every year.

“You also see an incubator here where people are putting in the tips. It’s a visual reminder of what the March of Dimes does,” Hefley said.

A visual Stephanie Riley knows too well.

“My son was carried out in one of those,” Riley said. “I didn’t even get to hold him when he was born. It does send a chill down my spine to see that as a reminder of what we went through four years ago.”

Stephanie and her son, Reed, now serve as ambassadors for the life-changing organization.

“The March of Dimes is very important to our family. Our son was born seven weeks early, so he had to have a lot of help when he was first starting out,” Riley said.

Stephanie says don’t feel bad for her. She says Reed is a healthy 4-year-old and is a ball of energy.

“Just know it’s a day-by-day thing and every day your child will get stronger. If your child is at Jackson-Madison County hospital, your child will have impeccable care,” Riley said.

This event is gearing up for the big March of Dimes Walk. It takes place on April 28 at Jackson State Community College.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. The march kicks off at 11 a.m.