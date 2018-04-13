Carolyn Ruth James

Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Ruth James, age 79, will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, April 15, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel with Donald Scott and Tony Crosnoe officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 PM until 8 PM.

Mrs. James went home to meet her Lord on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Bailey Park Nursing and Rehab in Humboldt. She was born May 31, 1938 to JE and Annie Ruth Oldham.

Carolyn attended Madison County schools where she graduated from Northside High School in 1956.

She was an active member at Calvary Baptist Church in Humboldt. Over many years she served as teacher, choir member and played the piano.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Downs; a sister, May Lee Castleman; and a brother, Earl Mathis.