Early morning crash blocks traffic in north Jackson





JACKSON, Tenn. — An early morning crash in north Jackson shut down a busy road leading into the city.

The wreck occurred around 5 a.m. and involved at least four vehicles on Passmore Lane at the U.S. 45 overpass.

The road was blocked for over an hour as crews worked to clear the vehicles.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was there as two ambulances treated those on scene.

Police are still investigating what may have caused the crash.