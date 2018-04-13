Family members gather for Jackson woman’s 100th birthday





JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday at the Alexandria Place they celebrated the life of a woman that has been on this earth for 10 decades.

Louis Barnes turned 100-years-old today. Family members from all over the country came to visit her on her special day.

She had over 200 birthday cards, they gave her a toast, listened to her speak and she was given a diploma for 100-years of life.

Administrators say Barnes is full of life and a very special person.

“Such a blessing she is just near and dear, her family lives far away so being able to be here and be that family for her is a huge deal and she is just very special,” Jennifer Brewer said.

Some Madison County officials also attended the very special birthday.