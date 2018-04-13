Jackson police investigating after gunfire erupts in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating shots fired at a local apartment complex. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News first received a call from an 7 Eyewitness News tipster.

Jackson police said they are investigating shots fired in Lincoln Courts in east Jackson at 9:20 p.m., Friday in which some vehicles were struck. No injuries are reported. However, investigators said 3 or 4 police cars were shot into.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and on line for the latest.