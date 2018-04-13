Jackson police officer fired after allegations of excessive force





JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson Police Department officer has been fired after allegations of excessive force stemming from an incident in March, according to Jackson police.

In a news release, police say an internal investigation began after an arrest on March 9. The officer, identified as Jack Miller, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police confirmed Friday that Miller was terminated on March 26 after a disciplinary hearing.

The release says the person involved in the incident on March 9 came to the police department on March 12 and filed a formal citizen complaint. As a result of the investigation and the complaint filed with the department, disciplinary charges were brought against Miller, the release says.

The release says that, after the disciplinary hearing, Chief Julian Wiser determined Miller had violated department policy.

Miller had been with the department for about two and a half years.

The incident was captured on in-car and body cameras. The release says that video is not being released at this time due to an ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution involving the person who filed the complaint.

Miller has indicated that he would appeal his termination to the Civil Service Commission, the release says.

No additional statements will be released pending the outcome of the appeal and criminal case, the release says.