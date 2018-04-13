Jacob Barker Music Festival underway in downtown Jackson





JACKSON, Tenn. — The third annual Jacob Barker Music Festival kicked off Friday evening in downtown Jackson.

The two-day festival brings attendees from all over West Tennessee. All proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The festival features live music and food trucks.

You can find more information about the event at the Jacob Barker Music Festival Facebook page.