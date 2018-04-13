June Davis Howard





Mrs. June Davis Howard, age 84, of Paris, Tennessee passed away Monday April 9, 2018 at the Henry County Healthcare Center. Her funeral will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday at Olive Branch United Methodist Church with Bro. Mike Wimberley and Keith Pence officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Named as pallbearers are: Houston Howard, Bobby Akers, J.W. Akers, John Salmon, Kenneth Radford, and James McClure; named as an honorary pallbearer is William Earl Davis. Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at McEvoy Funeral Home; after 9:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday at the church.

June Howard was born August 3, 1933 in Weakley County, Tennessee to the late Dennis Tatum Davis and the late Lillie Mae Forrester Davis. She married Van Hugh Howard on April 10, 1954 and he preceded her in death on October 15, 1994. She is survived by her sons: Greg (Julie) Howard of Crossville, Tennessee and Jeff Howard of Como, Tennessee; grandchildren: Houston Howard and Samantha Howard, both of Nashville, and Amanda Howard of Crossville; special friends: Kay Salmon, Keith and Katrina Pence, and Sandy Frederick. Besides her late husband and parents, June is also preceded by her brother: Billy Joe Davis.

Mrs. Howard was a 1951 graduate of Cottage Grove High School where she was an outstanding basketball player and known to be the best point guard in West Tennessee. She was a longtime member of Olive Branch United Methodist Church. June worked and retired from Holley Carburetor, formerly of Paris, afterwards she also worked for the Dresden Elementary School for 18 years.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to: Olive Branch Cemetery Fund, 1800 Hwy 140 North, Cottage Grove, TN 38224