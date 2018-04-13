Make a Wish grants Jackson teen’s wish





JACKSON, Tenn.–One local teenager got her wish Friday during a concert in downtown Jackson.

Thirteen-year-old Carley Hopper says she has always dreamed of having her own music room. Carley got to sing at the Jacob Barker Music Festival, but that performance came with a little surprise. Organizer Ronnie Barker joined Carley on stage to tell her she got her wish: her very own recording studio!

“Me and my friends and our family, we always have played instruments and like to sing, so we thought it would be fun and something the whole family can enjoy,” said Carley.

Carley’s wish was sponsored by the Jacob Barker Music Festival with Jacob’s parents, Melissa and Ronnie Barker as the Make a Wish volunteers.