Martin crash involving tractor-trailer injures 4





MARTIN, Tenn. — Police say a Friday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer left four people with minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Main Street and College Street, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

Police say a tractor-trailer appears to have failed to stop at the intersection and struck an SUV.

The crash caused the SUV to strike another vehicle that was sitting at a stop sign, according to the release.

Police say four people were transported with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured, according to the release.

Martin police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.