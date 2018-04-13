Mugshots : Madison County : 4/12/18 – 4/13/18

1/26 Sheketa Holmes Shoplifting

2/26 Colton Lynch Violation of probation

3/26 Alees Hammond Shoplifting, violation of probation

4/26 Lathe Alexander Failure to appear



5/26 Carl Horace Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/26 Carlton Hendrix Aggravated assault, vandalism

7/26 Cedric Hampton Vandalism

8/26 Chivon Robinson Shoplifting, schedule II drug violations



9/26 Dion Hammond Shoplifting

10/26 Elahu Hill Contraband in penal institution, failure to comply, schedule VI drug violations

11/26 Eric Mosley Aggravated domestic assault

12/26 Gwendolyn Woods Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation



13/26 Holly Edwards Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

14/26 Jaquis Robinson Shoplifting

15/26 Jarquarius Carpenter Violation of parole, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/26 Jennifer Crouch Violation of probation



17/26 Maxine Robinson Shoplifting

18/26 Michael Newbill Violation of probation, failure to appear

19/26 Nick Poulon Criminal impersonation, public intoxication

20/26 Robert Neilson Shoplifting



21/26 Robert White Evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia

22/26 Sidney Halton Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/26 Thomas Poulon DUI, evading arrest

24/26 Timothy Jones Aggravated assault, evading arrest



25/26 Vincent Guerrero DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

26/26 Willie Robinson Failure to appear





















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/13/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.