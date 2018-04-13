Mugshots : Madison County : 4/12/18 – 4/13/18 April 13, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/26Sheketa Holmes Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/26Colton Lynch Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/26Alees Hammond Shoplifting, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/26Lathe Alexander Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/26Carl Horace Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/26Carlton Hendrix Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/26Cedric Hampton Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/26Chivon Robinson Shoplifting, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 9/26Dion Hammond Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 10/26Elahu Hill Contraband in penal institution, failure to comply, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/26Eric Mosley Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/26Gwendolyn Woods Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/26Holly Edwards Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/26Jaquis Robinson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 15/26Jarquarius Carpenter Violation of parole, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/26Jennifer Crouch Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/26Maxine Robinson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 18/26Michael Newbill Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/26Nick Poulon Criminal impersonation, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 20/26Robert Neilson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 21/26Robert White Evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 22/26Sidney Halton Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/26Thomas Poulon DUI, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 24/26Timothy Jones Aggravated assault, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 25/26Vincent Guerrero DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/26Willie Robinson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/13/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore