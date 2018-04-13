Partly Cloudy, Breezy And Warm





Weather Update:



We start the day off with mild temps in the low 60s this morning. A southerly wind helped keep temperatures from falling overnight. moisture is starting to increase as the parent low organizes and deepens in the Central Plains this morning. That is leading to a layer of mid level clouds as that moisture ascends from the Gulf Of Mexico north into the Tennessee Valley. That process will keep a mix of sun and clouds this morning and afternoon. It will also keep the temperature out of the 80s this afternoon for most of the area. It will remain breezy with winds out of the south from 15-20 mph with gust around 30-40 mph again today. Showers and Storms will develop well to the west, they will become a line of storms that will move in our direction overnight into the pre-dawn hours Saturday, some storms may still be strong to severe with primarily a damaging straight line wind threat.



