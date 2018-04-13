Risk for Severe Weather Tonight and Saturday





Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Friday

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect for all of West Tennessee from tonight through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation! Excessive rainfall, up to 2 inches an hour will be possible. Urban areas, low lands adjacent to rivers and streams, and low water crossings will be the most vulnerable to the heavy downpours. You should monitor our future forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will begin moving into West Tennessee later this evening but the main line won’t finally approach the Mississippi River until midnight or later. Showers will be heaviest after midnight with a potential for some thunderstorms to be strong that could produce damaging winds. West Tennessee has a slight risk for severe weather tonight but the risk is higher as you go west and lower as you go east. Temperatures will only drop to the middle and upper 60s by sunrise Saturday morning with strong winds from the south overnight, even when it’s not raining.

Showers and thunderstorms will move through West Tennessee beyond sunrise Saturday morning. There’s a potential for a second round of thunderstorms if the front moves through slowly enough during the late morning and afternoon. Should that second round take place, the threat for severe weather will shift east slowly from the later morning through the entire afternoon before crossing the Tennessee River early Saturday evening.

If that severe weather threat materializes in the afternoon we’ll be watching for isolated tornadoes and large hail in addition to the primary concerns for flash flooding and damaging winds. In terms of rainfall, we’re expecting most of West Tennessee to get between 2″ and 4″ so a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee from tonight through tomorrow night.

