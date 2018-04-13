Rural Tennessee Gubernatorial Forum is next week; will air on WBBJ-TV





JACKSON, Tenn. — A gubernatorial candidate forum will take place next week in Jackson.

The Rural Tennessee Gubernatorial Forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lane College.

Keli McAlister will moderate the discussion. WBBJ ABC and CBS 7 will televise the event.

The forum will focus on rural issues in Tennessee and how state policies — including education, workforce development, economic development and health care — affect these areas.