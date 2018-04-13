Stephanie Adele Nunn Lester





Stephanie Adele Nunn Lester was born December 11, 1955 to the union of the late A.P. and LaTosca (Clark) Nunn of Humboldt, TN. She departed from this life for her eternal home on April 6, 2018.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church located at 1197 Gibson Wells Rd in Humboldt, TN.

Stephanie accepted Christ at an early age and united with Porter’s Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Lane Chapel C.M.E Church, where she was actively involved in The Missionary Society, The Usher Board, The Stewardesses Board, and Lane Chapel’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt. She attended Humboldt High School and was a graduate of the class of 1973.

The memories of Stephanie will be cherished by her loving husband, Alvin W. Lester and her children: LaTosca Dionne Nunn Howell (Corey) of Memphis, TN, Dorothy Nunn of Dyersburg, TN, Kenneth Donald II (Nicole) of Jackson, TN, AlToria Nunn and Stefania Lester of Humboldt, TN; stepchildren, Ramonda, Allicia, and Marlon all of Detroit, MI; two sisters, Andrea Barnett (Robert) and Susan Victoria Dodson of Humboldt, TN; one brother, Marvin Nunn of Jackson, TN; Uncle Donald Clark (Eddie) of Pueblo, CO and Aunt Theresa Patton (Kenneth) of Sussian City, CA. In-laws Karen Lester, Calvin Lester, Robert (Bernadette) Lester all of Detroit, MI and Anthony Jones of Bolivar, TN. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, sister Lisa Nunn-Jones, brother Alex P. Nunn and sister-in-law Althea Lester.

Baskerville Funeral Home of Humboldt, TN is in charge of Arrangements.