Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Deena Ryan





BRADFORD, Tenn. — Deena Ryan may not have started her career in education, but her love for children is what lead her into it.

“The kind of motherly instinct that was coming out of me wanting to be, you know, around babies, have babies,” Ryan said. “I said, ‘Well, let’s give teaching a try.'”

She says that if you ever decide that you want to get into education, never let that passion go.

“If you feel like you’re getting that calling, definitely check it out,” said Ryan said. “Go for it because we need educators that have a passion.”

Ryan will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in May, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.