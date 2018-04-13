US Marshals search for fugitive; believed to be armed, dangerous





JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are searching for a fugitive they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

In a news release, the U.S. Marshals confirm they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Geramy Pitts, of Gibson County.

Pitts is wanted on charges of violation of parole and escape. He has a violent criminal history and is believed to have ties to the Rollin’ 60’s Crips street gang.

Pitts is described as a black male, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force at 731-427-4661.

Marshals say a cash reward is being offered and all calls are confidential.