Youth Town presents Giraffe Awards for those who ‘stick their necks out’ for others





JACKSON, Tenn. — “This morning we have the opportunity to honor people that are constantly serving other people,” Pepper Pratt, executive director of Youth Town, said.

Friday morning, Youth Town recognized those who work with children. The awards have a unique name for a special reason.

“The giraffe has to do with those that stick their necks out for others,” Pratt said.

Those receiving the award are nominated by their peers. Recipients range from judges to councilmen and presidents of universities.

This is the second year for the Giraffe Awards, and the recipients say it is a truly humbling experience.

“A lot of times you feel like you’re just serving,” Dennis McBride, pastor at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, said. “So it means a lot when people see what you’re doing.”

McBride says he’s grateful to even be considered for the award.

Amy Barcroft works for the Department of Children’s Services and said the nomination was a surprise.

“I do remember when Twana first called me about it, and I had in my mind all the people that need to be nominated,” Barcroft said. “And then she told me I was receiving it, and so I was very humbled by that.”

Youth Town officials say there are an endless number of people to be thanked and they can’t wait to honor them for what they do.